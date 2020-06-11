Flood Advisory until THU 5:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…THE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM EDT FOR SOUTH

CENTRAL BROOME AND NORTHWESTERN SUSQUEHANNA COUNTIES…

At 333 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated that a stripe of 1 to 2

inches of rain has occurred in the last few hours. This will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Kirkwood, Conklin, Rush, Montrose, Great Bend, Brackney,

Birchardville, Salt Springs State Park, Lawton and Wyoanna.

Jones Creek, Silver Creek, and Snake Creek will be especially

vulnerable to quick rises and potential flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

&&