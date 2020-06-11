Flood Advisory from THU 3:19 AM EDT until THU 6:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Broome County in central New York…

Southeastern Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 615 AM EDT.

* At 316 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory

area, including ponding of water on roadways. A narrow stripe of

an inch of rain has fallen so far, with up to an additional half

inch possible.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Sidney, Guilford, Bainbridge, Windsor, Afton, Harpursville,

Nineveh, Rockdale, Belden and East Windsor.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

&&