Flood Advisory from THU 5:19 AM EDT until THU 8:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Southern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Northwestern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 815 AM EDT.

* At 518 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to three inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Scranton, Olyphant, Jessup, Honesdale, Moscow, South Canaan,

Sterling, Hawley, Elmhurst and Lehigh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&