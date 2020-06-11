 Skip to Content

Flood Advisory from THU 5:19 AM EDT until THU 8:15 AM EDT

5:19 am Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Wayne

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
Southern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
Northwestern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 815 AM EDT.

* At 518 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
Up to three inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Scranton, Olyphant, Jessup, Honesdale, Moscow, South Canaan,
Sterling, Hawley, Elmhurst and Lehigh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

wbngweather

Related Articles

Skip to content