Flood Advisory from THU 5:19 AM EDT until THU 8:15 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Wayne County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southeastern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
Southern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
Northwestern Pike County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
* Until 815 AM EDT.
* At 518 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
Up to three inches of rain have already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Scranton, Olyphant, Jessup, Honesdale, Moscow, South Canaan,
Sterling, Hawley, Elmhurst and Lehigh.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&