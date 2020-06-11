Flood Advisory from THU 6:55 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Southern Delaware County in central New York…

Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York…

Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 1000 AM EDT.

* At 654 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.

Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Rockland, Callicoon, Colchester, Hamden, Andes, Hancock, Fremont,

Margaretville, Fleischmanns and Stalker.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

&&