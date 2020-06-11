Flood Advisory from THU 6:55 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Wayne County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Southern Delaware County in central New York…
Northwestern Sullivan County in central New York…
Northeastern Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…
* Until 1000 AM EDT.
* At 654 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area.
Up to two inches of rain have already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Rockland, Callicoon, Colchester, Hamden, Andes, Hancock, Fremont,
Margaretville, Fleischmanns and Stalker.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&