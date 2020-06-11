Gov. Cuomo signs order allowing schools to hold second budget vote

(WBNG) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed an executive order that allows for schools to hold a second vote if the original budget vote fails.

The order states "any resubmission to the voters of the original or revised budget shall be conducted at a date and by a process determined by and subject to a future Executive Order" if a school's original proposed budget is not approved.

A second vote on the budget must not be held before July 9.

The executive order is in relation to the governor declaring a state of emergency over the coronavirus.

For more information, click here.