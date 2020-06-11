How long with the comfortable weather last?

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and comfortable. Wind: Light Low: 50-56

Friday: Sun and clouds. Slight chance of a sprinkle or shower. Breezy at times. Lots of dry time. Wind: SW->NW 7-12G23 High: 71-76

Friday Night: Partly cloudy to clear and chilly. Wind: NW 2-6 Low: 42-48





Forecast Discussion:

Some quiet weather is on tap tonight, but more importantly, for folks who do not have A/C, it will be a very comfortable night for sleeping. Overnight lows drop into the 50s. A few outlying areas could hit the upper 40s.

Friday brings a sun and cloud mixed day with highs in the mid 70s. It looks mainly dry with just a slight chance of a sprinkle or shower in the afternoon. The chance of an isolated shower is less than 20%. Friday night will be cool again with lows in the 40s to near 50.

Saturday is not looking too bad. A sun and cloud mix is expected with highs in the upper 60s to around 70.

Sunday through Tuesday turn unsettled with a slight (20%) chance of showers respectively, each day. Highs will slowly climb through the 70s each day with Sunday being the coolest in the upper 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday feature sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to around 80.