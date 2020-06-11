How to help avoid skin irritation from masks

(WBNG) -- While it's necessary, wearing a mask can be uncomfortable.

Especially if you're a healthcare or essential worker, wearing one for hours.

"If people are wearing their masks for an extended period of time, they're going to get warm and sweaty," said dermatologist Dr. Joseph Newmark.

Dermatologists here in the Southern Tier are sharing tips on how you can protect your skin.

First, they say only wear masks when you have to, to give yourself a break from the heat and moisture they trap.

"Plan your visit so you're not wearing it for hours on end unless you're in a job or position where you need to," said Dr. Newmark.

You also want to choose the right fabric with the right fit, something that will keep you protected from virus exposure while easy on your face.

"Cotton is a good product because it's breathable," said Dr. Newmark.

Make sure you wash your mask before you put it on for the first time.

"If you're going to make your own mask, you definitely want to make sure you wash the fabric before you wear it because a lot of fabrics when they're shipped, they're sprayed with formaldehydes and things like that to keep bugs out so that can cause problems," said physician assistant Julie Luckman.

It's also important to clean your mask after each wear.

"Most of the masks we have, we're reusing a lot because they're hard to find. But theoretically, they're supposed to be a one-time use. So yes, you should have several masks and if they're cotton, wash them after you use it for the day," said Dr. Newmark.

If it comes to the point where your skin gets irritated, there are some things you can do.

"Anything that's abraded will end up healing better if it's kept moist. So even using something like Vaseline on abraded areas will help a lot," said Dr. Newmark.

Dermatologists always suggest calling your doctor if the irritation gets worse.