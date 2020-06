(WBNG) -- New York State will begin allowing residents to hold garage and yard sales as the state reopens.

That's according to Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, who say's he got notified from state officials Wednesday evening.

Just got word NY has approved garage and yard sales. Social distancing and facial coverings must be worn and no more than 10 people shopping at a time. — Jason Garnar (@jasongarnar) June 10, 2020

Garnar says no more than 10 people will be allowed to shop and facial coverings must be worn.