Playgrounds, sporting facilities to reopen Friday in Broome County

Broome County June 11 coronavirus update

Playgrounds and sporting facilities

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Thursday he will not extend the emergency order that closed playgrounds and sporting facilities on Friday.

On June 12, Broome County playgrounds and sporting facilities will reopen.

Youth teams will be able to practice and prepare for their seasons on the fields.

Additionally, phase three for the Southern Tier will begin Friday.

In the third phase, restaurants will be able to open at 50 percent capacity and personal-care services can operate as long as they follow safety guidelines.

At restaurants, bands will be able to play as long as they follow social distancing rules, according to Garnar

The county executive also mentioned garage and yard sales may happen as long as there are no more than 10 customers at the sale at a time.

Coronavirus numbers

There are 65 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

48 people have died from the virus and 498 recovered. In total, 611 cases have been reported.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.

Garnar says the county has not seen a noticeable increase of cases between reopening phases.