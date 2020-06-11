 Skip to Content

Police: Identify motorcyclist from Candor crash

CANDOR, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff's Office has identified the individual operating the motorcycle from the fatal crash on Tuesday.

The Tioga County Sheriff's Office shared a press release on Facebook revealing that the individual operating the motorcycle was 45-year-old Walter Vanderpoel of Candor, NY.

They say a motorcycle was traveling westbound on State Route 96 near Straits Corners Road, when it drove into the opposite lane. The motorcycle hit a pick-up truck traveling eastbound.

The sheriff's office said the individual operating the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene. They say the person driving the pick-up truck was treated by Candor EMS and was released.

The investigation led by the Tioga County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit is ongoing.

