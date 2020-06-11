RISE-NY adds services to support victims of domestic violence

(WBNG) -- RISE-NY is implementing new resources to victims and survivors of domestic violence, as they may face additional barriers amid the pandemic.

RISE now has an online chat service, available during business hours for anyone seeking help.

RISE-NY Executive Director Nicole Barren says this resource is beneficial, especially because the telephone hotline, which is a core piece of RISE's service, may provide an extra risk to victims during this time.

"If their abuser can hear a phone conversation or maybe they're just more comfortable using chat, they can reach out to our advocates that way," she says.

While the telephone hotline is available 24/7, the online chat service is available during business hours.

Additionally, RISE will begin virtual therapeutic group counseling sessions next month.

The sessions will be led by Machella Raymond, a social worker who just joined RISE.

"During COVID, people need that support and it's helpful to be able to talk to other people who are experiencing similar situations," said Raymond.

Barren says group counseling is an important part of RISE's program, but the pandemic put in-person meetings on pause.

Both Barren and Raymond say providing options like virtual counseling and online chats are beneficial to give survivors an additional way to reach out.

You can access the online chat service by clicking here.