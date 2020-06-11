Severe Thunderstorm Warning until THU 6:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM EDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL OTSEGO AND CENTRAL DELAWARE COUNTIES…

At 543 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Franklin, or 8

miles northwest of Delhi, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Oneonta, Walton, Delhi, Davenport, Colchester, Maryland, Kortright,

Meredith, Hamden and Andes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

TORNADO…POSSIBLE;

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH