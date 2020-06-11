Southern Tier Tuesdays: Summer Lunch Box

(WBNG) -- Summer Lunch Box is a nonprofit, community group that is dedicated to children of the community by providing food for them during the summer months.

Because of the pandemic, Summer Lunch Box has more mouths to feed than the last. "Last year we had 199 children," Paula Smith, the CEO of Summer Lunch Box, says. "Now we're up to 410 already."

Since the number of children who are in need of this program has doubled, Smith says that they are in need of more funds, and this grant couldn't have come at a better time for them.

Distribution sites are every two weeks starting this Saturday, June 13th. Register through the link on their Facebook page by searching, "Summer Lunch Box." Call 570-289-4102 or email summerlunchbox@gmail.com for more information.