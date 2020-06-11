Thomas J. Watson 5th graders get a special moving-up ceremony

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- One local elementary school is making sure their 5th graders still get their moving up ceremony before starting middle school in the fall.



Cars lined up along Union-Endicott's Thomas J. Watson Senior Elementary School Thursday evening.



The passengers- 5th grade graduates saying one last goodbye to their teachers.



Each student got their name announced, a certificate and gifts, just like they would have on stage.



"We didn't know when we left in March we weren't going to see them again. so I think that it'll be nice to see them one last time," says 5th grade teacher Megan Crocetto.



"I think this is really special to them. I know my students have mentioned they're very excited about this so I think it's still really important for them as well as us teachers," says 5th grade teacher Emily Rebello.



Just around the corner was a place for students to get their pictures taken and see their friends again.