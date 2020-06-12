Broome County Transit to use new system that cleans air on buses

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Broome County Department of Public Transportation has added new systems to create clean air on buses.

Commissioner Greg Kilmer and the department installed negative ion systems into H-VAC units on the buses.

What the systems do is quite simple: they release negative ions into the air which targets particulates like viruses, bacteria and pollen. From there, those negative ions trap those particulates and even drop them to the ground.

These additions coming at a time where many BC Transit vehicles are featuring mask and social distancing requirements, but Kilmer says, it's bigger than just COVID-19 response.

"What this will do is it will help clean the air inside the buses," Kilmer said. "This change that we've made is actually going to help with all forms of infection, whether it be cold viruses or influenza because it's going to have a positive impact on anything that we consider a pathogen that's in the air."

But the changes are not done just yet. Kilmer has been in contact with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York, waiting to receive data on the effectiveness of Ultra-Violet lights, what could be the next feature on county buses.

"If those tests look positive we're certainly going to look at the possibility of installing UV lights on our buses, too," Kilmer said.

Money for these projects came from the CARES Act, to which Kilmer said the department has around $10.7 million to use, and he intends for it to go toward increasing safety

" We wanted to move to it really rapidly because we knew we had to reassure people that riding public transportation could be as safe as any other form of travel," Kilmer said. "We're doing whatever is possible to minimize the potential exposure to infection."

The installation of negative ion systems was the first time they had ever been put on Broome County buses.