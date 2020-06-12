Car crashes into building at Endicott baseball fields

ENDICOTT (WBNG)- Emergency crews were called after a car crashed into a building in Endicott Thursday morning.

In a Facebook post, the Endicott Fire Department says when crews got there, they found the driver went through the intersection from Bermond Ave, across Watson Blvd, through a guard rail and chain link fence, and into the corner of the concession stand at Logan Field.

They say the driver was evaluated at the scene, while Fire and Code Enforcement evaluated the building and removed the fencing so the car could be removed.

Fire crews had to shut off power to the building until public works could get more supplies to completely secure it.

EFD was assisted on the scene by the Endicott Police Department, The Village engineer, and Endicott Water Department. Endicott Municipal Light and NYSEG were also called to check the utilities.

The Village is having the building evaluated by an engineering firm to develop a repair plan.

The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for further update.