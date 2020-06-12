Clayton Ave Parent Teacher Organization thanks food service workers at Vestal High School

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Clayton Ave Parent Teacher Organization within the Vestal Central school district stopped by the high school on Friday morning to thank food service workers.

Since the school closed mid-march, food service workers have been hard at work preparing and handing out meals to go to children in need.

To date the school has served over 75,000 meals to children in the district.

PTA members showed up Friday morning with bouquets of flowers, Dunkin' Donuts gift cards and a thank you card.

"During a very difficult time they were able to help our families and it was just a big need in our community, and they stayed and committed and they were here every time," said Thomasita Reynolds, the CAPTO board president.

The high school has 22 food service workers, about 17 were honored Friday morning.