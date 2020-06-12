Could a weekend night be cold enough for isolated frost?

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Wind: NW 2-7 Low: 39-49

Saturday: Sun and clouds. A few more clouds possible northeast. Wind: NW7-12 High: 61-68

Saturday Night: Mainly clear and cold. Isolated frost possible in the coldest valleys. Wind: Light Low: 35-44

Forecast Discussion:

We are in for what appears to be an absolutely beautiful stretch of weather the next 5 to 7 days here in the Twin Tiers! Unfortunately, for farmers, rain chances are slim. A mid-level atmospheric low pressure system will cut-off south of the area and high pressure will build in north of it providing some tranquil, severe-worry-free weather for us. Most of the rain through late next week should stay away from us.



Tonight will bring clear to partly cloudy conditions with lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. This leads to a sunny start Saturday. There is a touch of uncertainty in the cloud forecast Saturday afternoon, especially northeast. We’re going to keep a few more clouds there and it will be a cool late spring day with highs likely staying in the 60s. If more clouds do hang on northeast, temperatures may only stay in the low 60s.



Saturday night brings some concern in the coldest valleys of the area. Cold Canadian air settles in as high pressure rests on top of us, and with clear to clearing skies, light winds and a dry air mass, there is a chance of isolated frost in the coldest valleys. This needs to be monitored closely. A wide range in lows is possible from the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Sunday through Thursday are shaping up dry with sunshine and some clouds each day. Highs slowly begin climbing through the 70s and by Wednesday should be in the 80s. Overnight lows will be in the 40s early in the week and 50s to low 60s by Thursday night and next Friday night.





