Cuomo signs order, legislation aimed at police reform

(WBNG) -- Local governments and police will need to find ways to modernize their law enforcement agencies or have their state funding withheld.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order Friday mandating local governments and police that reinvents police strategies and programs within their community.

In addition to this, Cuomo also signed legislation that bans police chokeholds, ensure the safety of individuals in custody and more.

Cuomo called the move a "historic moment" for New York.