DMV to open Monday in Endicott, later in Binghamton

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Clerk's Office is reopening the Department of Motor Vehicles on June 15.

The Endicott DMV Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The last transaction will happen at 3:45 p.m.

On June 20, the Endicott DMV will resume its normal hours of 8 a.m to 1 p.m. with the last transaction occurring at 12:45 p.m.

The Binghamton DMV office will not open until June 22.

Satelittle offices will remained closed until further notice, county officials say.

The County Clerk's Office says it cannot guarantee regular permit exams, CDL permit exams, enhanced driver's license and REAL ID transactions will be available on opening day due to a lack of reopening guidance from the state government.

On July 6, the Endicott and Binghamton offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for one week.

On July 11, the offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The County Clerk's office says it is expecting a high volume of traffic at its offices.