Dry time will win out today

FRIDAY: Sunny early with increasing clouds. A slight chance of showers. 0-.05” 20% High 76 (72-78) Wind SW becoming NW10-15 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, cool. Low 46 (40-48) Wind NW 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 64 (60-66) Wind NW 5-10 mph

A cold front will come through today. Enough moisture to give us some clouds, but showers will be light and very scattered. Skies will be mostly clear tonight. It will be cool with temperatures about 10 degrees below average.

An upper level trough will dig into the northeast for the weekend. We'll have a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the forecast. Nothing too cold, but we will have below average temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds.

After today, the next chance of showers will be Monday and into Tuesday. Even then, the chance of showers will be low.

Not a terrible forecast, but we will see some improvements in our weather by Wednesday with partly cloudy skies. Warmer with a mix of sun and clouds Thursday.

