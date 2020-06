ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Local governments are reopening as Broome County and the Southern Tier move onto phase three.

The Village Of Endicott Town Hall is reopening Wednesday.

Village of residents will be able to use the drop box outside the office to make payments again.

Visitors will need to wear face coverings and sign a contract-tracing sheet.

Residents who are showing signs of illness are asked not to enter the town hall.