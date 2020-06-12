Hillcrest Fire Chief steps down following Facebook post controversy

Hillcrest Fire Chief steps down following Facebook post controversyUpdated
(WBNG) -- Former Hillcrest Fire Chief Rick Larson has resigned from his position.
In a Facebook post, Larson announced he formally resigned Thursday.
The Hillcrest Fire Company Board of Directors has completed its investigation into Larson sharing a Facebook post that read, "Is it wrong to follow rioters home and burn their property? Asking for a friend."
The post followed the nationwide protests and riots in response to the death of George Floyd.
Larson's resignation statement can be found here.
Larson says he's been a volunteer firefighter for over 20 years.