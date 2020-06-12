Little Leagues one step closer to playing ball

(WBNG) -- Little Leagues across the Southern Tier are getting ready to return to the field, after youth sports were given the okay to begin practicing with less than ten people.

Maine-Endwell Little League president Joe Chesna said they are planning to begin practicing in two weeks, and hoping games can begin early July.

Chesna called it an encouraging sign for a season.

"It lets us know we're able to start to do things. We can set up our fields, we can get our signs up, we get uniforms ordered."

Chesna said they will follow guidance from the Broome County Health Department. They also have a safety plan in place.

"Distancing in the dugout, limiting parents at games, umpires behind the pitcher rather than behind the catcher, kids wearing masks if they have to."

Chesna said they will also stagger game times to prevent overflow in the parking lots.

Similarly, Johnson City Little League is ready to return to the field. President Andrew Holbert says practices will begin as early as Monday, with games targeted for the last week in June.

As far as practices, Holbert is preparing for the under-ten person rule.

"We're going to have coaches split into two groups so they can practice on the field and the batting cage, and then swap."

The leagues are waiting on guidance from the state to determine when actual games can begin. County Executive Jason Garnar said he expects the decision within the next week or so.

Chesna is optimistic the season will look normal.

"We're going to get it all in, it's going to look and feel like a normal Little League season. We're going to have playoffs, maybe even some all-stars."

Johnson City will also have playoffs. Holbert said "we'll play the last week of June and most of July, and have playoffs probably the first week of August."

Chesna said the biggest hurdle is whether or not phase four happens in two weeks. If not, he said that may have an impact.