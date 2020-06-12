Mirabito Hometown Hero: California Grill serves free meals to seniors

(WBNG) -- With restaurants across the Southern Tier only open for takeout amid the pandemic, the California Grill began serving free meals to seniors in the area.

"The gratitude by the seniors was amazing," Greg Winsor, the owner of the California Grill says. "You could just see that it was appreciated and it made it worth it. It was a lot of work, but it was very well-received."

As the Southern Tier moves into phase three of reopening, Winsor describes the feeling of opening their doors as a great relief.