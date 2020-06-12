Personal care businesses get ready to open their doors during phase three

(WBNG) -- Phase three of New York's reopening plan begins Friday.

That includes personal care businesses who had to shut their doors back in March.

Tanning salons and tattoo studios say these past few weeks have been filled with frustration.

"I was hoping we would be included in phase two along with barbershops and hair salons because we were shut down at the same time as them," said Renaissance Studios owner Josh Ruff.

"Our busy season for us, for our particular industry, is from the month of March through July. We missed a good portion of that because we had to close in March," said California Sun-Daze Tanning Studio owner Gina Martinichio.

Now, it's time for them to reopen.

California Sun-Daze is taking new safety and health precautions.

"We've put plexiglass up on our counters that will separate us from the clients when they come in, we put out space markers on the floor six feet apart, we have signs on the windows that they have to wear masks before they come into the shop," said Martinichio.

Renaissance studios is doing the same.

"It's mainly just restricting the number of people who are in here at any given time and people wearing masks, things like that," said Ruff.

These industries say they've already been held to a high standard when it comes to cleanliness.

"We're all regulated by the New York State Health Department. So we have strict sanitation guidelines that we have to follow anyways," said Martinichio.

Which they say gives them a leg-up when it comes to reopening.

"I feel like tattooers are uniquely suited to deal with the challenges from the COVID pandemic. We already take a lot of precautions anyway to mitigate risk from blood born pathogens and stuff like that," said Ruff.

Phase three also includes restaurants and food service stops to be able to open their doors for indoor seating at 50% capacity.