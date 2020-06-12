Phelps Mansion June virtual events

(WBNG) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has had a big impact on the Phelps Mansion since March 16th when they had to close.

Although they had to cancel tours and events, Joe Scheurch, the House Manager at the Mansion, says they're pushing through it and becoming more interactive on social media.

"Once a week we offer Facebook live virtual history lessons," Scheurch says. "And those have been well-received. Some people make donations or become members because of them."

The Mansion plans to hold three virtual events this month in June. On the 13th, they will hold the art of letter writing class, then on the 20th, the history of baseball in Binghamton, and finally, they end the month with a Sunday recital on June 28th.

For more information, visit their Facebook Page at Phelps Mansion Museum or visit their website here.