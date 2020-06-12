Police: 2 juveniles steal vehicles, charged with felonies

(WBNG) -- Two junveniles were arrested following a pursuit with state troopers on June 6.

The New York State Police Department says a 16 and 17-year-old were charged with criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree and grand larceny in the 3rd degree, both felonies.

The 16-year-old was also charged two counts of fleeing from an officer in a motor vehicle in the 3rd degree, both misdemeanors.

Authorities say police were notified of an erratic driver on interstate 88 near the village of Unadilla. Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop.

They say the vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. According to police, both juveniles exited the vehicle and took off on foot.

Later, police say they found the two juveniles in a different vehicle on State Route 7 in Unadilla. They say the two did not stop for a second traffic stop but eventually turned into the parking lot of a Speedway where they were taken into custody.

Authorities say the first vehicle was stolen from the town of Downsville and the second vehicle was stolen from Unadilla.

Both juveniles were arraigned by a judge and released to their legal guardians.