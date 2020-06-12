Schools to hold parades honoring seniors

(WBNG)- Some local schools in the Southern Tier are holding parades for their graduating seniors on Friday.

Some of the schools include Chenango Valley, Johnson City and Sidney.

In Chenango Valley, they will be holding a parade at 10 a.m., the parade will have community members line up on Chenango Street from Port Dickinson Elementary towards the Chenango Valley High School and students will drive by in their vehicles and allow for community members to cheer them on.

In Johnson City, their parade will be held at 6 p.m. with a line up at 5 p.m. at the Johnson City South parking lot and will begin the parade at Northside park. The students will also be able to pick up their yearbooks and senior awards.

In Sidney, the parade will start at 11:15 a.m. and it will go from Main Street, to River Street, to Union Street, and then go from there to Pearl Street back to the high school. Students will then have a drive-by barbecue afterwards and students are allowed to decorate their cars.

Every parade is requiring you to wear a mask and to stay socially distant.