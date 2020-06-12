Speech pathology, other services now deemed ‘essential’

Broome County June 12 coronavirus update

New essential services

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced five more businesses are now deemed as "essential."

Garnar says speech pathologist and speech therapy, chiropractor, acupuncture, physical therapy and occupational therapy are now deemed essential services.

The executive says this will help "a lot of people" get back to work in the county and help improve the economy.

On Friday, phase three official began for the Southern Tier. Restaurants are now permitted to host indoor dining and personal care services can operate.

Coronavirus numbers

There are 65 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

48 people have died from the virus and 499 people have recovered.

In total, 614 cases of the virus have been reported.

