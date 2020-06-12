Stolen pride flag inspires colorful change in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- June is Gay Pride Month, typically a time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, but for one Johnson City resident it was off to a discouraging start.

Ray Lord told 12 News he noticed his pride flag was missing from the front of his home on Sergeant Street. When he checked his surveillance cameras, he could see someone had stolen it in the middle of the night.

"When I had first noticed someone had taken it I was infuriated," said Lord. His attitude about what happened, however, would soon change.

After posting about his stolen flag on Facebook, he received a flood a positive comments, even several people offering to replace the flag.

"I had posted and I had such a great response from the community I honestly want to thank that person for taking that flag because we wouldn't be here and I've already had four people order flags for me," he said.

The support from the community, he said, is what reminds him why he put the flag up in the first place. He explained it isn't easy coming out, and any show of support can help someone who went through some of the same struggles he has.

"I was like you know what if I put this flag out and one kid that walks by just feels like they're seen in some way it's a win," Lord told 12 News.

What happened inspired him to give out pride flags to anyone in the community who wants one.

If you're interested, email jcprideflag@gmail.com. He asks that you send a picture once your flag is up.