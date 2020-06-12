Vestal High School showcases talents on YouTube

(WBNG) -- Vestal High School's Talent Fest has been relocated from the auditorium to YouTube.



Dozens of high-schoolers were showcased in the YouTube live stream, featuring vocal performances, skits and lots of unique gifts.



Even some teachers got in on the fun.



The event is organized every year by student government to raise money for charitable causes.



This year, the club donated $1,000 to the school's yearbook fund -- to make sure all seniors received a yearbook.



Click here to watch the full show.