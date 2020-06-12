You can help build the Super Cooper Memorial Playground this summer

CHENANGO BRIDGE (WBNG) -- It's been almost two years in planning, and finally the Super Cooper Memorial playground is seeing an end-product in sight.

The community knows Cooper Busch as "Super Cooper" because of his incredible strength as a young boy in his fight against Leukemia. Cooper was only four-years-old when he passed away in May 2018 and since then, the Busch family has been using his memory as a way to give back to children across the state.

In summer of 2018, Cooper's mom, Tara, and her family proposed the idea of a playground for kids in the area in Cooper's name.

"Cooper would be all over this playground. He was always running around, getting into mischief," said Tara as she reminisced on the memories with her beloved son.

The playgyround was set to be built in May 2020 around his birthday, but the pandemic delayed a big part of the project. Tara says she felt bad she couldn't do it sooner, but says Cooper always taught her to go with the flow, and eventually, she finally is able to see her project come to life.

"Now that we know it's safe enough to, we got all the materials in locally now so they're being stored, which is really exciting," said Tara.

You can help build the program, too! Simply by volunteering your time or purchasing a fence picket with your name or business title enagraved, you can be a part of this community project.

Tara says she is planning on building the playground from July 15 to July 17. In those three days, she needs 20 volunteers for each shift in the morning, afternoon, and evening hours.

To contact the family and learn more, you can find the information on the Super Cooper Saves the Day Facebook page.