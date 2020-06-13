American Legion Post 80 holds flag retirement ceremony

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With Flag Day just a day away, the American Legion Post 80 on Main Street in Binghamton members set aside some time to respectfully retire some flags.

The ceremony takes place every year and involves respectfully burning U.S. flags that are worn out and no longer fit to be flown.

The ceremony began by recognizing the importance of Old Glory and ended with a prayer.

Post 80 Commander Mose Perry told 12 News that for him, the ceremony felt even more important this year.

"I just think that this is a time that everyone needs to be patriotic and understand that during this time with all this craziness going on, you still have to respect the flag," he said.

While the post is currently closed, if you have a worn out American flag you are looking to dispose of you can drop it off at American Legion Post 80 where it too will be disposed of respectfully.

Members say they hope to re-open Post 80 on June 22.