An out-of-this-world view: Astronaut Hurley snaps pic of Upstate

(WBNG) -- Astronaut Doug Hurley is currently aboard the International Space Station, but that hasn't stopped him from checking out Upstate New York.

In a tweet on Twitter, Hurley wrote:

I stayed up late last night to spend some time looking out the window. It was a beautiful day to see the Great Lakes and my childhood home in upstate New York. pic.twitter.com/iNpPDCH4Fi — Col. Doug Hurley (@Astro_Doug) June 13, 2020

A native of Apalachin native, Hurley and fellow astronaut Robert Behnken made history when they shuttled off to space aboard the Crew Dragon Spacecraft, SpaceX's first manned mission to space.

It was the first time in nearly a decade humans were sent space from United States soil.