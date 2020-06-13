 Skip to Content

An out-of-this-world view: Astronaut Hurley snaps pic of Upstate

Updated
Last updated today at 11:35 pm
10:28 pm Local News, Top Stories
doug hurley web

(WBNG) -- Astronaut Doug Hurley is currently aboard the International Space Station, but that hasn't stopped him from checking out Upstate New York.

In a tweet on Twitter, Hurley wrote:

A native of Apalachin native, Hurley and fellow astronaut Robert Behnken made history when they shuttled off to space aboard the Crew Dragon Spacecraft, SpaceX's first manned mission to space.

It was the first time in nearly a decade humans were sent space from United States soil.

Cal Dymowski

