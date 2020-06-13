Child care centers receive cleaning supplies

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Staff at the Family Enrichment Network spent the day distributing PPE and cleaning supplies to child care programs throughout the area.

Organizers say the supplies are funded by New York State as part of the CARES Act. They are meant to help centers that are struggling to keep up with new regulations in place due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"Any support they get is essential to help them with their business right now," said Jennifer Perney, the Child Care Resource and Referral Director for the Family Enrichment Network. "They have lowered enrollment so they aren't getting as much income so this is just a little something we can do to help them financially."

Perney says the supplies were distributed to more than 100 programs in Broome, Tioga and Chenango Counties.