Cold enough for isolated frost tonight?

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Isolated frost possible in normally colder locations. Wind: Calm. Low: 40 (35-44)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Wind: Light NE. High: 67 (65-70)

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: Light E. Low: 50 (47-52)

Forecast Discussion

We're in for a gorgeous stretch of weather for the next few days! Rain chances remain very low throughout most of the week. This is all thanks to an area of high pressure building in from the north.

Tonight will be mostly clear, but cold. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s with calm winds. This brings the possibility for some isolated frost. The frost threat will not be widespread, but will be possible in some of the normally colder valleys.

Sunday through Thursday are looking great! Dry weather and plenty of sun are expected for that stretch. Highs will be in the 70s, nearing 80 by mid-week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s to low 60s. On Friday and Saturday, we introduce the slight chance for a few showers.

