Cuomo: NY has lowest hospitalizations, deaths since start of pandemic

(WBNG) - Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state has reached the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began.

The number of total hospitalizations was down yesterday to 1,734, the lowest level since mid-March.

Additionally, Cuomo also signed two pieces of legislation on Saturday, the first suspending the forfeiture of unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 state of emergency.

According to the Governor's office, this new law will allow individuals to collect unemployment benefits even if forfeit penalties have been enacted against them.

The governor also signed legislation repealing the criminalization of wearing a mask in public. The new law will remove any legal conflicts with the outdated provision banning the wearing of masks in public and the Governor's Executive Order.

The Western New York and Capital regions will be entering Phase 3 of the New York Forward plan on June 16 and June 17 respectively, after a data review by global health experts.

The Governor also confirmed 916 additional cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 382,630 confirmed cases in New York State