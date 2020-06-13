Early voting begins in Broome County

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Saturday was the first day of early Primary voting in Broome County.

Polls opened at noon at the Broome County Public Library and the Oakdale Mall.

Lloyd and Yvonne Miller told 12 News they were happy to have the opportunity to vote early and beat the crowds on Primary Election Day.

"You wind up being in a long line and we've found it much easier cause you can avoid the line," Yvonne Miller said.

Miller said not voting isn't an option.

"It's our right first of all, and if you don't vote, don't complain. That's how I feel," said Yvonne Miller.

Linda Buman, a poll volunteer at the Broome County Public Library, said early voting expands opportunities for people who can't get to the polls on the day of the primary.

"It makes it a lot easier if they want to come in and vote in person as opposed to doing a mail in or affidavit ballot," she says.

Buman says early voting is especially important this election cycle.

"We think a lot of people are going to take advantage of the early voting, people who are concerned about the environment and the way things are," she said. "We're wiping everything down, we're wearing gloves when we clean, we're wiping the stations after every voter goes through."

With the virus in mind, Thomas Davis of Binghamton said he decided to head out early to help reduce crowd sizes on Election Day.

"My polling place was condensed to five or six different polling places in one spot on Main Street...I thought getting out when the crowds are light would be best for everyone right now," he said.

Buman stressed that whether you choose to vote early or on Primary Election Day, keep in mind what voting means.

"This is the opportunity to have a say. Voting is your choice. It potentially affects your future, and your kid's future," she said.

Early voting runs until June 21. The Primary Election day in New York State is June 23.

For more information on early voting times and locations, click here.