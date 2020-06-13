Five Mile Point Speedway kicks off 70th year without fans

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) - On Saturday, the Five Mile Point Speedway began its 70th year.

"We're just happy to be here and see people and be able to do this," said owner Andrew Harpell.

This time around, things were a little different at the speedway, as no fans were allowed to attend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Owner Andrew Harpell said the decision to keep fans away was a tough, but one that needed to happen.

"Strictly from a revenue standpoint it hurts," Harpell said. "It's an expensive hobby for these race teams, and we wanted them to use their equipment that they spent all winter long putting together."

Scott Landers has been racing since 1989 and said he has never raced without fans in the stands.

"This is something new for everybody here tonight," said Landers.

Landers not only raced on Saturday, but also watched his ten year-old son Josh his the racetrack as well.

"I'm just ready to get back out there," said Josh Landers.

Josh has been racing for the last two years and on opening night is following in his dad's footsteps.

"[It's] really cool seeing that his car is bigger than mine, so hopefully I can go up into his class someday," said Josh.

Harpell told 12 News the speedway is included in Phase 4 of the New York Forward Plan. He hopes to see fans back in the stands in the next two weeks.