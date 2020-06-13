Noah Farrelly Run set to be held virtually

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Sunday, the second annual Noah Farrelly Run will be held virtually due to the coronavirus.

The run, which began in 2019, honors the life of Binghamton High School runner, Noah Farrelly, who tragically died in December of 2018.

The run costs $25, and all proceeds go to the Noah Farrelly Foundation, which reflects all different parts of Noah's life.

Noah's mother and event organizer, Bridgette Farrelly, told 12 News despite the run being moved virtually, she still expects a fun day.

"More of a disappointment opposed to a difficulty in terms of planning, but we just realized that even if we were allowed to host the event that it really wasn't a safe time," said Farrelly.

All participants who put a picture up on social media with #Noahrun2020 will be entered to win a gift card.