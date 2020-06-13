Path of Life Camp celebrates 50 years, reopening

PORT CRANE (WBNG) -- Path of Life Camp held their 50th Anniversary Barbecue at the camp's facility in Port Crane today.

On top of celebrating 50 years of the camp, organizers say the event was an opportunity to celebrate being able to open their camp this year.

While organizers say they don't yet know what specific regulations New York State will put in place for summer camps, they are just grateful to be able to open.

"We are expecting a very different kind of summer, but we are very excited to be able to offer something for the kids in our community that need it so desperately," said camp director Brad Kark

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on June 2 that camps in New York can reopen, but the state announced Friday that sleep away camps will not be allowed to operate this summer.