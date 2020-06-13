Residents enjoy first weekend of open athletic fields

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - Saturday marked the first weekend with athletic fields back open to the public in Broome County.

11 year-old, Kayla Tesar, went out to the fields with her dad, as she gears up for her second season of organized softball.

She said she had been practicing at home, but was excited to get back onto the field.

"We are getting a lot of practice in for the season," Tesar said. "Last year I didn't get to hit a lot of balls so I am happy to do that this year."

Tesar hopes to begin her Little League season at some point in the next two months.