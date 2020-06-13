Schuylerville mayor lobbies for general’s statue

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - A statue being removed from New York's capital city of slave-owning Revolutionary War general Philip Schuyler could end up on display in a town bearing his name.

Schuylerville's mayor is lobbying to take possession of the 9 1/2-foot bronze statue after Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan signed an executive order Thursday to remove it.

Schuyler, who led the Continental Army to victory at the pivotal Battle of Saratoga, is the latest historic figure to face new scrutiny amid protests over racism in policing and wider society in the wake of George Floyd's killing by police.