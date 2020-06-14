A picture perfect week!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: Light. Low: 43 (40-45)

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: Calm. High: 72 (70-75)

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Wind: Calm. Low: 47 (45-50)

Forecast Discussion

Dry weather, plenty of sunshine, low humidity... does it get much better than that?! High pressure will remain in control through the middle of this week bringing us a very quiet and beautiful stretch of weather. Temperatures will also become progressively warmer each day this week.

There is a good amount of cloud cover outside right now, but that is expected to clear pretty quickly overnight. Tonight will be on the cooler side, but not as cold as last night and this morning. The cooler temperatures and clear skies tonight mixed with some light to calm winds, does bring the potential for some patchy valley fog late tonight.

Monday through Thursday are looking absolutely beautiful! Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be right around average for this time of year in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. By Wednesday, temperatures rise up to near 80 and stay there through Saturday.

There is the slight chance for a few showers and storms by the end of next week and into the weekend, but other than that, this week is looking like a great one! Enjoy it!

