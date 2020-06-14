Community yoga event encourages common ground

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Dozens gathered at First Ward Park this morning for an opportunity to both unplug, and get involved.

The Collective: A space for Growth held a community yoga event at the park, with donations going to Communities United for Police Reform, an organization that advocates for police reform in New York State.

"We wanted to bring everyone out to the park and kind of have a release from everything that's going on in the world right now," said co-owner Trey Davidson

As much as Sunday's event was about taking a minute to get away from the stress of current events, co-owner Lindsey Aingworth said it was also an opportunity to make a difference.

"We're kind of picking different organizations, but for now we're focusing on Communities United for Police Reform," she said, adding that they hoped to expand donations to include black-owned businesses as well.

For attendee Amman Weaver of Binghamton, donating to organizations that support police reform is an important part of advocating for such reforms.

"I think funding is incredibly important and one of the things I think we really need to focus on is getting funding for the proper programs so people can gain access to services like mental health," he said.

For Thomas Gray, who is also from Binghamton, when he heard about the event and where the donations were going, he said he knew he needed to be there.

"I thought that it was absolutely necessary that I come out and show some love and meet and connect with people who are really trying to make a difference," he said.

Weaver says yoga itself puts him in the frame of mind to continue pushing for reform.

"It's about coming together and not being divisive," he said. "I think that right there is the message: The more compassionate we can be, the more we can stand together and fight for everybody to be able to stand on equal footing."

For Gray, he said that community yoga was a reminder that in the end, we are all one community.

"Right now more than ever I think that it's time we come together and end our differences because in the end we have so much more in common than we do different," he said.

Organizers say they hope to continue holding community yoga sessions at the park each week, and hope to see the group grow as the summer goes on.