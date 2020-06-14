Cuomo: Low-risk youth sports can start again, signs new legislation

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today low-risk youth sports for regions in phase three of reopening can begin on July 6.

The state will allow two spectators per child to be present at events.

Cuomo also took time to remind bars and restaurants that any violations of reopening rules and guidelines can result in the loss of that establishment's liquor license.

He urged local governments to enforce all reopening regulations, and said failure to do so could result in closure of businesses.

Additionally, the Governor signed legislation that requires the NYS Department of Health to conduct a study on the health impacts of COVID-19 on minorities throughout New York.

For the second straight day, Cuomo announced the state has reached the lowest number of hospitalizations and deaths since the pandemic began, with the new low of 1,657.