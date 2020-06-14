Cutler Flea comes to Broome County Farmer’s Market

TOWN OF DICKINSON (WBNG) -- The Cutler Flea took over the Broome County Regional Farmer's Market Sunday, and instead of fresh fruits and veggies, antiques were on sale.

Organizers say the flea market draws sellers from as far away as Albany and includes everything from silverware to antique doors and sports memorabilia.

Founder and seller Mimi Sprage said the market is all about connecting people with the past, sometimes even their own.

"The younger people aren't as interested in antiques, but then somebody will come in and say, 'Oh my grandmother had this,' or 'I remember this from my kitchen,' or, 'I loved this' and they put it into their homes," she said.

Sprage said the Cutler Flea will return on the second Sunday of each month and will be following all New York State guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.