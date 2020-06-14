Garage Sales make a comeback in Broome County

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- If you have some old stuff taking up room in your house and you'd like to get rid of it, you're in luck. Garage Sales are back on in the Southern Tier.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Wednesday that garage sales would be allowed as long as everyone practices social distancing, wears a face covering and organizers limit sales to ten customers at a time.

One family on Grand Boulevard in Binghamton wasted no time putting together a sale, but they say it was more than just an opportunity to get rid of some old toys.

"Most of my family is coming too, and so it's really nice to see them," said Mary Grace Keenan, who was helping her parents with the sale. "Just knowing that everyone is out and being able to see other people it's nice to know that we're doing this for them."

When asked if she was looking forward to getting a cut of the profits, Mary Grace said no, she just wants to help her mom save up for a new house.

