Parker Music Studio holds virtual recital

(WBNG) -- The Parker Music Studio held their annual recital Sunday, but it looked a little bit different than usual.

Organizers say since COVID-19 stopped the studio from being able to hold the recital in person, students recorded their performances and sent them in.

From there, staff compiled a virtual recital that was presented live on Sunday afternoon.

Director Jesse Parker says the recital marks the end of a unique set of lessons for the studio in which students and teachers were forced to learn how to do music lessons over Zoom, a popular conference call application.

Parker said after all of that hard work, she was determined not to call off the recital.

"The kids have been working so hard and they've missed other things that got cancelled, like All-County and the New York State School Music Association festival, so I wanted to give them something so they could feel like they still performed this year," Parker said.

Parker added that the studio is looking forward to welcoming students back to a brand new music studio as soon as state regulations allow.